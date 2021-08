Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 59:00 — 81.0MB) For today’s show we welcome two guests – returning to Interchange is Viren Murthy, associate professor of history at the University of Wisconsin at Madison, and also joining us is Annapurna Mamidipudi who is currently a Visiting Postdoctoral Fellow at the The Max Planck Institute for the History of Science in Berlin, Germany. They’ve co-authored a paper titled “Raga and the Problem of Ownership: Knowledge and Culture in Carnatic Music” which explores the evolution of what we might call the modernism of the classical in South Indian music and the ways the production of this form of music traces the lines of reformism within the Brahmin caste. By accepting some changes to a tradition, a hierarchy of social class can be maintained – but we’ll also discover that changes in the practice of that music from within can also challenge the exclusivity enforced by institutional structures.