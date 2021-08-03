And Just Like That...
(Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com) Fresh off of the news that she will receive the 2020 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award, Julie Halston has been announced as part of the cast for And Just Like That..., the Sex and the City sequel series. An Instagram post from the show's account on August 3 revealed that she will return to the role of Bitsy Von Muffling. Fans of the hit series will recall Halston's character married Nathan Lane's character Bobby Fine in season five. No word yet on whether three-time Tony winner Lane will reprise his role.www.broadway.com
