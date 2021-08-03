Here's what Lancaster County looks like amid 'substantial' COVID-19 spread
Lancaster County residents are once again urged to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status against COVID-19. That’s per the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance after testing data showed Lancaster County to be at a “substantial” level community transmission of COVID-19. The CDC determines transmission rate by studying new cases per 100,000 residents and the rate of new positive tests in the last seven days.lancasteronline.com
