Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Will Pose A Unique Test for the Buckeyes with Its Modern, 3-3-5 Defense

By Eleven Warriors
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou might not have realized Tulsa is on the schedule this fall, but Ohio State's offensive staff certainly has. Despite playing in one of the nation's most explosive offensive leagues, the American Athletic Conference, the Golden Hurricane featured one of the nation's best defenses in 2020. While the most ardent fans of the sport may recall that the unit featured the Nagurski, Bednarek, and Lombardi award winner in linebacker Zaven Collins, the Tulsa defense finished 7th nationally in yards allowed-per-play and 19th in yards allowed-per-game thanks to the efforts of many.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Tulsa, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Football
Tulsa, OK
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lombardi Award#American Football#Ohio State#Nagurski
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...

Comments / 0

Community Policy