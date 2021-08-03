Tulsa Will Pose A Unique Test for the Buckeyes with Its Modern, 3-3-5 Defense

You might not have realized Tulsa is on the schedule this fall, but Ohio State's offensive staff certainly has. Despite playing in one of the nation's most explosive offensive leagues, the American Athletic Conference, the Golden Hurricane featured one of the nation's best defenses in 2020. While the most ardent fans of the sport may recall that the unit featured the Nagurski, Bednarek, and Lombardi award winner in linebacker Zaven Collins, the Tulsa defense finished 7th nationally in yards allowed-per-play and 19th in yards allowed-per-game thanks to the efforts of many.