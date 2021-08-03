City of Tallahassee
New Program Supports Students Who Have Experienced Significant Events. Research indicates that trauma can negatively affect a child’s ability to learn, form relationships and function properly in the classroom. In an effort to protect students who have been involved in a significant event, the Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) announced today, August 3, its partnership with Leon County Schools (LCS) through the statewide Handle with Care program, which will launch at the start of the 2021-2022 school year.talgov.com
Comments / 0