BREAKING: Philips hit with another Class I-level respiratory devices recall

According to the new market research report "Ventilators Market by Mobility (Intensive Care, Portable), Type, Mode (Volume, Pressure, Combined), Interface (Invasive, Non-invasive), End-User (Hospital, Home Care, ACC, Emergency Medical Services) Covid-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is driven by the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic, high prevalence of respiratory diseases, rapid growth in the geriatric population, increasing number of preterm births, and the rising number of ICU beds. However, factors such as dearth of skilled medical workers, reimbursement concerns, complications associated with the use of ventilators, reluctance among physicians for the adoption of new technologies are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.