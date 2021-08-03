BREAKING: Philips hit with another Class I-level respiratory devices recall
FDA today announced today another serious recall involving Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) respiratory devices. The recall — which Philips Respironics announced in an “Urgent Field Safety Notice” letter on June 18 — involves thousands of V60 Plus ventilators and all V60 ventilators upgraded to enable high flow therapy (software version 3.00 and 3.10). If the oxygen flow is partially blocked for any reason, the system will go on providing the patient with lower oxygen flow rate — issuing a low priority alarm.www.massdevice.com
