Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

BREAKING: Philips hit with another Class I-level respiratory devices recall

By Chris Newmarker
massdevice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFDA today announced today another serious recall involving Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) respiratory devices. The recall — which Philips Respironics announced in an “Urgent Field Safety Notice” letter on June 18 — involves thousands of V60 Plus ventilators and all V60 ventilators upgraded to enable high flow therapy (software version 3.00 and 3.10). If the oxygen flow is partially blocked for any reason, the system will go on providing the patient with lower oxygen flow rate — issuing a low priority alarm.

www.massdevice.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Recall#Oxygen#Royal Philips#Phg#Philips Respironics#V60
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
Related
ElectronicsABC 33/40 News

Philips recalls millions of CPAP devices

Millions of machines used to treat sleep apnea are being recalled by Philips. The foam inside may break down and release debris that could be swallowed, or the user could inhale hazardous chemicals. The Food and Drug Administration identifies this as a class one recall, the most serious kind. Philips...
Healthatlantanews.net

Growing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases to Propel Growth of the Ventilators Market

According to the new market research report "Ventilators Market by Mobility (Intensive Care, Portable), Type, Mode (Volume, Pressure, Combined), Interface (Invasive, Non-invasive), End-User (Hospital, Home Care, ACC, Emergency Medical Services) Covid-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is driven by the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic, high prevalence of respiratory diseases, rapid growth in the geriatric population, increasing number of preterm births, and the rising number of ICU beds. However, factors such as dearth of skilled medical workers, reimbursement concerns, complications associated with the use of ventilators, reluctance among physicians for the adoption of new technologies are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.
Healthdelawarepublic.org

Philips-manufactured CPAP, BiPAP and mechanical ventilators recalled

Three devices used to treat chronic conditions and COVID-19 are being recalled. An estimated four million Philips Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) and Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP or BiLevel PAP) devices, as well as mechanical ventilators made before April were recalled last month due to potential health risks. That’s...
EconomyMedscape News

Class I Recall of Boston Scientific INGENIO Family of Pacemakers

Boston Scientific has recalled the INGENIO family of pacemakers and cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers (CRT-Ps) because the devices may incorrectly transition to safety mode. Safety mode on the devices is intended to provide backup if the device is faulty. However, in safety mode, there is a risk of inappropriate loss...
CancerMedagadget.com

Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market Set to Witness Huge Growth by 2027

Recent report published by research nester titled “Global Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027″delivers detailed overview of the global respiratory monitoring devices market in terms of market segmentation by device type, by end-user and by regions. Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Philips sleep fail gives investors recall insomnia

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.) LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Koninklijke Philips’ Chief Executive Frans van Houten is trying to soothe anxious investors. On Monday the Dutch medical technology group announced a plan here to spend a pacifying 1.5 billion euros buying back its own shares – equivalent to some 4% of outstanding stock. The 37 billion euro group’s splurge was partly justified by a post-pandemic boom in elective surgeries, which led to strong demand for diagnostic imaging equipment in the second quarter. But its decision to take a 250 million euro provision for recalling awry breathing-aid devices for troubled sleepers is keeping shareholders awake.
Healthinsideedition.com

Generator Company Says It Will Issue Recall After 7 Incidents of Finger Amputations

Over 350,000-and-counting portable generators are being recalled in both the U.S. and Canada after there were eight reported injuries involving seven fingers that were amputated as a result of using the product, the U.S. Consider Product and Safety Commission announced. Generac warns that unlocked handles can pinch consumers' fingers against...
Politicsdelawarebusinessnow.com

State Insurance Department highlights recall of ventilators and CPAP devices

A consumer alert has been issued for users of respiratory devices manufactured by Philips. An estimated 4 million Philips Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) and Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP or BiLevel PAP) devices, as well as mechanical ventilators manufactured before April 26, 2021. The recalls are due to potential...
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
IndustryNew York Post

Pfizer recalls anti-smoking drug Chantix due to cancer-causing chemical

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is recalling 12 lots of its popular anti-smoking drug Chantix after the company discovered the products contain high levels of a chemical that may cause cancer. The voluntary move expands on a recall that covered nine lots of Chantix, which goes by the generic name varenicline, and...
HealthPosted by
FOX2Now

CVS stops offering Johnson & Johnson shots at its pharmacies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — People hoping to get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at CVS Pharmacy will have to settle for a two-dose vaccine or go somewhere else. CNBC reports CVS Health stopped offering the J&J vaccine at its pharmacies, but customers can still get it at one of the company’s 1,000 MinuteClinic locations.
FDAmassdevice.com

FDA approves Zoll Respicardia’s next-gen Remedē system

Zoll Medical, an Asahi Kasei company, announced today that the FDA has approved its next-gen Remedē EL-X implantable neurostimulation system to treat severe sleep apnea. Zoll acquired the technology through its acquisition of Respicardia in April. Improvements to the new Remedē EL-X include:. 40% longer average battery life versus the...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Just Said Doing This "Strongly" Boosts Protection From Delta Variant

Experts have gone back and forth about the necessity of a third dose for the COVID vaccines approved for use in the U.S. While some experts believe a booster shot is necessary to protect against the Delta variant and mitigate waning efficacy, others say the vaccines are sufficiently protective without an additional dose. Now, Pfizer has released new data that shows a third dose of its COVID vaccine "strongly" boosts protection against the Delta variant, making a case for another shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy