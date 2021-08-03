Cancel
Football

Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Quinn Ewers is coming to town

By Land-Grant Holy Land
chatsports.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLand-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is back for a brand new season with brand new co-hosts! While the show has previously just been an in-season project, this year we are coming at you once a week throughout the offseason to keep you updated on all things Ohio State. Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

As the rain fell in Columbus early Monday morning, the new No. 1-rated quarterback in the class of 2021 practiced for the first time with Ohio State. In what Ryan Day described as a "unique situation" multiple times during a press conference after Monday's press conference, former Southlake Carroll High School standout Quinn Ewers arrived in Columbus on Saturday, just 19 days before OSU's season opener against Minnesota, after he reclassified from the class of 2022 to 2021. By Monday, Ewers was sporting a black practice jersey with No. 3 on the center.
