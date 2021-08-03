Cancel
Latin Americans face a stubborn pay gap in Canada, data shows

Birmingham Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatinos constitute a mosaic of nationalities and cultures, and there are one million of them living in Canada. Just over 92,000 Latinos were admitted as permanent residents to Canada between January 2007 and April 2021 - with Brazilians, Mexicans, Colombians and Venezuelans topping the list. Because of limited research on...

The Hill

Author: 'Asian Americans showed that critical race theory cannot be true'

Kenny Xu, author and president of the advocacy group Color Us United, told Hill.TV that “Asian Americans showed that critical race theory cannot be true.”. In discussing differences between Asian American and Black education achievement rates in the United States, Xu said the experiences and historical disadvantages in both communities were “of similar magnitude.”
SocietyPosted by
NBC News

Argentina rolls out nonbinary ID cards in Latin American first

BUENOS AIRES — Argentina rolled out identification cards on Wednesday for nonbinary citizens, who neither identify as male nor female‍, allowing them to use “x” in their important national ID document and passports in the field corresponding to gender. The South American country is the first in the region to...
EconomyNew Haven Register

IMF forecasts stronger rebound for Latin American economies

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday boosted its forecast for gross domestic product in Latin America and the Caribbean, fueled by stronger outlooks for its two largest economies. The IMF expects the region will grow 5.8% this year, up 1.2 percentage points from a forecast...
Public HealthForeign Policy

How Latin American Women Governed During the Pandemic

Female leaders saved more lives in Brazil and reinvented stimulus policy in Argentina. Welcome back to Foreign Policy’s Latin America Brief. The highlights this week: Latin American female politicians saved lives and designed gender-conscious stimulus policies during the coronavirus pandemic, Chile ups public lands devoted to renewable energy, and the road ahead after an abrupt pause in U.S.-Guatemala anti-graft cooperation.
Societymiami.edu

Two studies examine how Latin American journalists cope with stress

Violence is on the uptick against journalists in Latin America and around the world, as is risk to their emotional well-being during coverage of traumatic events, but little is known about how journalists are coping. Two new University of Miami studies, in collaboration with academic partners in Mexico and Brazil,...
EconomyTechCrunch

Why Latin American venture capital is breaking records this year

At a glance, the Latin American venture capital and startup market appears similar to what we’ve seen from other growing ecosystems. Like the U.S., Canadian, European, Indian and African startup hubs, Latin America is seeing venture capital activity set records. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on...
Businesseiu.com

Latin America’s jobs recovery faces challenges

The latest data show that the jobs recovery in Latin America is lagging the overall economic recovery as the coronavirus (Covid‑19) pandemic continues to hinder fully-fledged economic normalisation. Although employment creation should pick up in the coming months, the quality of the regional job market is likely to remain weak for much longer. As a consequence living standards will remain weak, stoking the potential for social unrest, as well as suboptimal policy responses.
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

Gene-edited crops made in Latin America, for Latin American needs

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. In recent years, precision biotechnologies have appeared on the Latin American horizon, introducing new ways to modify genomes affordably easily and precisely. Latin America has become an area that welcomes gene-edited crops in most of its territories. Researchers are developing tropical products for local use.
Advocacywhtc.com

Ranks of Mexican poor swell to reach nearly half the population

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s poverty rate grew to nearly 44% at the end of last year, government data released on Thursday showed, worsened by an economic slump as the coronavirus pandemic led to steep budget cuts, business closures and layoffs. Some 3.8 million more Mexicans fell below the official...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ gains as data shows exporters coping with stronger currency

(Adds dealer quote and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback * Canada posts a trade surplus of C$3.2 billion in June * Price of U.S. oil settles 1.4% higher * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as oil rebounded from a two-week low and data provided evidence that Canada's exporters have been able to cope with strengthening of the currency earlier this year. The loonie was trading 0.3% higher at about 1.25 to the greenback, or 80 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2474 to 1.2547. Canada unexpectedly posted a trade surplus of C$3.2 billion in June, the largest in almost 13 years, as exports jumped 8.7% on higher shipments of oil and autos. "A huge surge in exports in June -- not only does it show the Canadian economy recovering strongly from the reopening but it also indicates that the export sector doesn't seem to be suffering from a six-year high in the Canadian dollar," said Michael Goshko, corporate risk manager at Western Union Business Solutions. The loonie traded near 1.20 in June, its strongest level since May 2015, but the commodity-linked currency has since been pressured by a hawkish shift from the Federal Reserve and fear that the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant will hold back global economic recovery. With some 60% of its population vaccinated against COVID-19, Canada tops a ranking of major countries fighting the pandemic, but that success is unlikely to fully shield its economy from the variant. The price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, settled 1.4% higher at $69.09 a barrel as increasing Middle East tensions offset fresh restrictions to counter surging COVID-19 cases. Canada's jobs report for July, due on Friday, is expected to offer clues on the Bank of Canada policy outlook. Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year rose 3.7 basis points to 1.172%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Barbara Lewis and Sandra Maler)
ProtestsNew York Post

Why Cuba’s youth are revolting now against the island’s dictators

Something wondrous has happened in Cuba: For the very first time in the 62 years since the Castro dynasty turned the island into a totalitarian dystopia, Cubans have taken to the streets from one end of the island to the other, denouncing their repressive regime and calling for freedom. They...
BusinessLight Reading

Lumen finds the right price for its Latin American business

Lumen Technologies announced it will sell its Latin American business to private equity company Stonepeak for $2.7 billion. The transaction is noteworthy considering Lumen is in the process of trying to sell a portion of its consumer Internet service provider business in the US ï¿½ for the second time in as many years. But Lumen might be having better luck this time around; a Bloomberg report from earlier this month indicated that Lumen was in advanced talks to sell a piece of its US-based consumer business to Apollo Global Management for $5 billion.
Public HealthBirmingham Star

COVID-19 disproportionately affects U.S. people of color: poll

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected people of color in the United States, U.S. news magazine Newsweek reported Saturday, citing a new poll. The survey, conducted by U.S. market analytics company The Harris Poll, revealed that nearly one in four Latina women in the United...

