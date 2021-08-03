Raising Awareness – The Flood Sisters Kidney Foundation
This weekend at Hamptons Polo with Social Life Magazine important introductions were made by an organization out to change the world. Founded in 2008, the mission of The Flood Sisters Kidney Foundation is to inspire people into becoming living donors and to encourage kidney patients to use non-traditional means of reaching suitable living donors. Through an aggressive program, the foundation is tirelessly spreading the word that a kidney from a living donor is usually a better match than a cadaveric kidney, and reduces the risk of infection.t2conline.com
