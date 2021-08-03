Why Accra's property boom hasn't produced affordable housing

Single-family rentals have long been a major sub-product of the housing market, representing about one-third of some 46 million rental homes in America. Almost all of such properties, an estimated 98% prior to the 2008 financial crisis, were owned by small-scale mom-and-pop-type landlords. In the ensuing years, institutions began buying in, yet remained but a sliver of the market. Now, the robustness of the housing market in the face of a novel economic crisis has made the single-family rental market, and thus the emerging build-to-rent sector, attractive to larger, institutional investors, as DS News has reported of late.