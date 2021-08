I’ve always loved drumming; just ask some of my elementary school teachers, who would have to endure my pencil tapping every day. When band tryouts started I knew that I wanted to do percussion, so I tried out and got it! Making music has been a part of my life since fifth grade when I got my first keyboard for Christmas. I played it all the time and was so captivated by the fact that if I heard a song I liked, I could learn it. But I never once thought about what playing music does for the brain, or what my brain was doing when I was playing music.