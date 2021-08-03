Cancel
Video: Roundup: Top items at Sea-Air-Space 2021

Navy Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefense News Weekly's Andrea Scott gives an inside look at some of the top items on the show floor at this year's Sea-Air-Space conference in National Harbor, Maryland. Bomb-proof protection for military dogs and a sailing drone? That and more from SAS.

thedrive

Watch This C-17 Engage Its Thrust Reverses In Mid-Air To Make An Extremely Rapid Descent

The reverse idle tactical descent is a pretty incredible way to lose altitude, and quickly. The ever-impressive C-17 Globemaster III military transport aircraft has recently been the focus of The War Zone’s attention when it comes to getting off the ground, in the form of an eye-catching short-field tactical departure. Now, thanks to the U.K. Royal Air Force (RAF), we’ve got the chance to see another of the big airlifter’s unique attributes — the ability to deploy the thrust reversers on its engines in-flight to provide a quick descent from its cruising altitude perch.
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Potomac River Explosive Test Range Schedule for the Week of August 2-5, 2021

This page provides daily information about the operations and scheduling of activities at the Potomac River Test Range and the Explosive Experimental Area (Pumpkin Neck). These facilities are used by our military to conduct munitions testing and should be avoided while testing is in progress. Click on any of the areas of interest to the […] The post Potomac River Explosive Test Range Schedule for the Week of August 2-5, 2021 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Video: Military justice changes and ships in the Black Sea | Defense News Weekly Full Episode, 7.31.21

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand talks to Military Times about her efforts to overhaul how sexual assault and other major crimes are handled within the military. Plus, U.S. and Ukrainian forces train together under the eye of the Russian Navy in the Black Sea, and a 100-year-old WWII veteran gets the ride of a lifetime, courtesy of the Navy. Those stories and more on Defense News Weekly for July 31, 2021.
Conference Wire: Sea-Air-Space Opens, No Masks Required

Last year, the Navy League's giant Sea-Air-Space trade show and conference became the first major defense-industry event to fall victim to the coronavirus. Now it's back, with an in-person conference opening today at National Harbor, Md.—just as COVID cases rise across the country. Organizers said last week that they will...
TheStreet

NRL To Hold Media Availabilities At Sea-Air-Space 2021

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Naval Research Laboratory's scientists and engineers will be available Aug. 2-4 to discuss their cutting-edge research and advances in technology during the Navy League's Global Maritime Exposition Sea-Air-Space in exhibit booth #302 and featured speakers will present on Tuesday in the Chesapeake 5 room at the Gaylord National Convention Center in Oxon Hill, Maryland. In addition to the in person event this year, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. NRL will also be participating the in the virtual exhibit hall.
TheStreet

Leidos To Showcase Innovative Solutions And Capabilities At Sea-Air-Space 2021

RESTON, Va., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (LDOS) - Get Report, a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, will showcase its innovative solutions and capabilities for U.S. naval forces during the 2021 Sea-Air-Space Exposition August 2-4 in National Harbor, MD. Sea-Air-Space brings the U.S. defense industry and key military decision makers together for three days of informative educational sessions and important policy discussions.
Action News Jax

Cecil Air and Spaceport plans space launches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — F-18s are among many aircraft that use Cecil Air and Spaceport’s runways. Soon, they’ll be sharing with spacecraft. ”We have done rocket testing here at Cecil already, and we are very excited for the future of space,” airport director Kelly Dollarhide said. Dollarhide says two exciting potential...
thedrive

First Live-Fire Test Of The Navy's New Long-Range Anti-Radiation Missile Was A Success

The Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile-Extended Range is moving closer towards deployment as a formidable and versatile air-to-surface weapon. The U.S. Navy recently announced its first live-fire test of the new AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile-Extended Range, or AARGM-ER. A Naval Air Systems Command press release states that the missile was launched from an F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and met all of the objectives set for this test. The new AARGM-ER is intended to give the service’s carrier air wings the ability to more safely operate in areas containing integrated defense networks, but its capabilities could make it a formidable all-around air-to-surface weapon featuring advanced guidance technologies.
Videos: Air Force A-10s land on, take off from highway in Michigan

An A-10 Warthog belonging to the Michigan Air National Guard landed and then took off from a highway in west Alpena, Michigan on Thursday, marking what is believed to be the first time in history that modern U.S. Air Force aircraft intentionally landed on a civilian roadway on U.S. soil.
The US Navy Is Reversing Its Fighter-Jet Design Philosophy

The U.S. Navy plans to design a new-generation fighter jet around different types of technology—as opposed to designing an aircraft and then trying to pack it with technology after the fact, a top admiral said. Vice Adm. Dean Peters, the Naval Air Systems Command commander, described a shift in the...
USS Ross Fires its Mark 45 5-Inch Gun

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) fires its Mark 45 5-inch gun at a target towed by an aircraft while underway in the Mediterranean Sea on July 23, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois)
Space Capsule Egress in Heavy Seas

What happens if a space capsule lands in an area that is experiencing big waves? Astronaut-in-training Brien walks you through the steps of escape. One of the hazards that most people probably don't think about with regard to spaceflight is that of ocean waves. Modern space capsules such as the Orion are designed to land in the water. Although landings specifically target calmer areas of the ocean, ocean waves are always somewhat unpredictable. Additionally, there is always the possibility that an abort during a launch could result in you coming down in an unplanned area.
thedrive

E-4B "Doomsday Plane" Just Made A Highly Unusual Visit To Secretive Tonopah Test Range Airport

Seldom, if ever, do E-4Bs visit Tonopah Test Range Airport in Nevada and, in this case, the Secretary of Defense might have been onboard. In a highly unusual move, one of the U.S. Air Force’s E-4B Nightwatch aircraft, also known as National Airborne Operations Centers, or NAOCs, touched down today at Tonopah Test Range Airport (TTR), one of the most famous secretive aircraft operating locations in the United States, only surpassed by nearby Area 51. What might have triggered this highly unusual visit is puzzling, to say the least, but it seems it could (me must stress could)have been related to a possible visit to the facility by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III.

