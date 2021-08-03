WalletHub Study: California’s Most and Least Equitable School Districts
With more than half of teachers reporting significant learning loss during the pandemic but poorer districts disproportionately impacted, WalletHub released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in California. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in California based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.www.oc-breeze.com
