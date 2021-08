The Eugene Emeralds are back on their home field this evening to host the Tri-City Dust Devils. The Ems are currently 7 ½ games back from the league leading Everett Aquasox and will need a little help from them to gain ground. Eugene is currently in second place with a record of 44-34. The Dust Devils are in last place at 31-47 and are 3-4 in their last outing against Hillsboro. Tonight’s game at PK Park will begin at 7:05.