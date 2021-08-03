Representative Jordan makes local stop
U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, right, and U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, of Illinois, left, were at the Union County Board of Elections on Monday afternoon to meet with Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose as well as local republican leaders, to discuss the Faith in Elections project to restore voter confidence in election systems through education, engagement and reform. Jordan represents Ohio’s Fourth Congressional District, which includes Union County.www.marysvillejt.com
