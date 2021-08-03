Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Union County, OH

Representative Jordan makes local stop

By From JT Staff Reports, No Comments
Marysville Journal-Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, right, and U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, of Illinois, left, were at the Union County Board of Elections on Monday afternoon to meet with Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose as well as local republican leaders, to discuss the Faith in Elections project to restore voter confidence in election systems through education, engagement and reform. Jordan represents Ohio’s Fourth Congressional District, which includes Union County.

www.marysvillejt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
Local
Ohio Government
Union County, OH
Government
County
Union County, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Larose
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#State#Republican#Journal Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
SoccerPosted by
NBC News

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi leaving FC Barcelona, the only club he's ever known

Soccer icon Lionel Messi, who has spent his entire club career with FC Barcelona, will not return to the storied La Liga side, the team announced Thursday. "Despite club and player reaching an agreement and their clear intention to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles," the club said in a brief statement.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo impeachment inquiry nearing completion, chairman says

The chairman of the New York state committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday the panel’s probe is almost finished. “We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of...
Alaska StatePosted by
NBC News

6 dead after sightseeing plane in Alaska crashes

Six people died after a sightseeing floatplane carrying cruise ship passengers crashed in southeast Alaska on Thursday, authorities said. Everyone on board the de Havilland Beaver was killed in the crash in the Misty Fjords area, the U.S. Coast Guard said. An emergency beacon was activated around 11:20 a.m., and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy