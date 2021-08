The Nevada football team has added six Division I transfers, including four from the Pac-12 level, to its fall camp roster who were not with the team during spring camp. While all six of them haven't been fully cleared yet and were not all practicing during Friday's first fall practice, they are expected to be on the team during the 2021 season. Here is a look at the Wolf Pack's additions, which brings the number of Division I transfers Nevada has added since the end of last season to eight.