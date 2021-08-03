Newly-Listed townhouses with backyards include a West Village brownstone with outdoor pool
Before a new class of luxury cooperatives on Park and Fifth Avenues took the city by storm, well-heeled New Yorkers preferred to live in single-family homes on side streets. Over 100 years later, townhouses are having a moment as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Some families are eager for more space and privacy after months on lockdown in an apartment, while others crave the cachet of having a New York City building all to themselves. Still others appreciate the history of a townhouse - many are found in protected districts, and nearly half the celebrity-owned listings of July 2021 were townhouses belonging to luminaries like Eleanor Roosevelt, John D. Rockefeller Jr., and Perry Ellis.www.cityrealty.com
