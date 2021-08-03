2021 Barracuda Championship Power Rankings
The PGA Tour’s Barracuda Championship, the annual alternate event opposite the WGC FedEx St Jude, will be contested in California at Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood course for the second consecutive edition.
Situated about 20 miles west from its former home at Montrêux Golf & Country Club in Reno, Nevada, across the state line into Truckee (California), Old Greenwood debuted last year as host venue of the Tour’s only Modified Stableford scoring event.
As was Montrêux, Old Greenwood is also a Jack Nicklaus Signature design. The par-71 course, which opened in 2004, features three par 5s and as many short reachable par 4s.
Despite being a secondary tournament, there are a lot of great players here, but we like a few of them just a little more:
10. Pat Perez
Fan favorite has fallen off the radar since his breakthrough season in 2017. But has posted three top-15s in his last five starts… His gambling attitude and strong iron game should be of benefit this week in a points-style scoring system.
Odds: 40-1
World Rank: 203
Field Rank: 27
Last Six: 11, MC, 14, MC, 10, 45
9. Mito Pereira
Won back to back on the Korn Ferry Tour and has immediately made himself known on the big stage… Enters off three straight top-6 finishes. Ranked 178th in the FedExCup race despite just five starts.
Odds: 18-1
World Rank: 103
Field Rank: 38
Last Six: 4, 6, 5, 34, MC, 1
8. Thomas Pieters
The Belgium bomber enters off a T16 at the Olympics and six top-16 finishes in his last 10 starts, worldwide… Can go low and make big numbers so format should benefit.
Odds: 33-1
World Rank: 118
Field Rank: 14
Last Six: 16, 35, 12, 29, MC, MC
7. Ryan Moore
The Vegas native has struggled for much of the year but posted a T2 at the John Deere… Sits 140th in the FedExCup… Posted a T12 here a year ago.
Odds: 33-1
World Rank: 173
Field Rank: 27
Last Six: MC, 2, 54, MC, 54, 39
6. Brandt Snedeker
Not a bomber but accurate and still a great putter… He enters off a T11 and T19… Sits 91st in the FedExCup race so he’s in but could use a top-3 finish to lock in a spot for the BMW.
Odds: 33-1
World Rank: 134
Field Rank: 17
Last Six: 11, 19, 38, MC, 60, 50
5. Richy Werenski
The Massachusetts native won here last year but has struggled for most of the second half of the season… Still, he’s a scorer and knows he can win here… T4 at Bay Hill is his best finish of 2021.
Odds: 50-1
World Rank: 125
Field Rank: 15
Last Six: MC, MC, MC, 25, MC, MC
4. Maverick McNealy
Enjoying an under the radar breakout season which includes two top-5s and more recently five straight top-30s… Ranks 51st in the FedExCup race… Finished solo seventh here last season.
Odds: 18-1
World Rank: 106
Field Rank: 10
Last Six: 16, 18, 21, 30, 20, MC
3. Gary Woodland
Has endured an up and down season but has posted three top-20 finishes in his last eight starts, including a tsolo fifth at the Wells Fargo… Enters off a T11 in Minnesota.
Odds: 22-1
World Rank: 76
Field Rank: 3
Last Six: 11, MC, MC, 50, MC, 14
2. Emiliano Grillo
Argentinian is either atop of the leaderboard or missing a cut… Finished T9 here last year… Ranks 5th in Greens in Regulation among PGA Tour.
Odds: 18-1
World Rank: 71
Field Rank: 2
Last Six: MC, 12, MC, MC, MC, 8
1. Branden Grace
At world No. 65 just missed the field for the WGC-FedEx St Jude event…Forced to WD last year due to COVID at halftime and just two points off the pace… Won the Puerto Rico Open earlier this year and enters off two top 10s in last four starts – both at elite events (T7 – US Open, 4th – Memorial)… Sits 55th in FedExCup race.
Odds: 16-1
World Rank: 65
Field Rank: 1
Last Six: MC, 54, 7, 4, 38, 54
