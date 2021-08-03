Cancel
2021 Barracuda Championship Power Rankings

By Jeff Smith
Pro Golf Weekly
Branden Grace celebrates his birdie on the 18th green to win during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open at the Grand Reserve Country Club on February 28, 2021 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The PGA Tour’s Barracuda Championship, the annual alternate event opposite the WGC FedEx St Jude, will be contested in California at Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood course for the second consecutive edition.

Situated about 20 miles west from its former home at Montrêux Golf & Country Club in Reno, Nevada, across the state line into Truckee (California), Old Greenwood debuted last year as host venue of the Tour’s only Modified Stableford scoring event.

As was Montrêux, Old Greenwood is also a Jack Nicklaus Signature design. The par-71 course, which opened in 2004, features three par 5s and as many short reachable par 4s.

Despite being a secondary tournament, there are a lot of great players here, but we like a few of them just a little more:

10. Pat Perez

Pat Perez and his caddie walk up the 4th fairway during the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson at Trinity Forest GC on May 12, 2019 in Dallas, TX. (Photo by Michael Reaves via Getty Images)

Fan favorite has fallen off the radar since his breakthrough season in 2017. But has posted three top-15s in his last five starts… His gambling attitude and strong iron game should be of benefit this week in a points-style scoring system.

9. Mito Pereira

Mito Pereira watches his drive from the 9th tee in round 3 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kasumigaseki CC in Kawagoe on July 31, 2021. (Photo by YOSHI IWAMOTO / AFP via Getty Images)

Won back to back on the Korn Ferry Tour and has immediately made himself known on the big stage… Enters off three straight top-6 finishes. Ranked 178th in the FedExCup race despite just five starts.

8. Thomas Pieters

Thomas Pieters tees off during the 2018 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club. Credit: Getty Images/Ross Kinnaird

The Belgium bomber enters off a T16 at the Olympics and six top-16 finishes in his last 10 starts, worldwide… Can go low and make big numbers so format should benefit.

7. Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2019 in Dublin, Ohio. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Vegas native has struggled for much of the year but posted a T2 at the John Deere… Sits 140th in the FedExCup… Posted a T12 here a year ago.

6. Brandt Snedeker

Brandt Snedeker tees off on the sixth hole tee during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield CC on August 19, 2018 in Greensboro, NC. Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Not a bomber but accurate and still a great putter… He enters off a T11 and T19… Sits 91st in the FedExCup race so he’s in but could use a top-3 finish to lock in a spot for the BMW.

5. Richy Werenski

Richy Werenski plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the final round of the Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Massachusetts native won here last year but has struggled for most of the second half of the season… Still, he’s a scorer and knows he can win here… T4 at Bay Hill is his best finish of 2021.

4. Maverick McNealy

Maverick McNealy plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 26, 2021 in Cromwell, Conn. (Photo by Drew Hallowell via Getty Images)

Enjoying an under the radar breakout season which includes two top-5s and more recently five straight top-30s… Ranks 51st in the FedExCup race… Finished solo seventh here last season.

3. Gary Woodland

Gary Woodland on the 18th green during the first round of the Valspar Championship on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort on April 29, 2021 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann via Getty Images)

Has endured an up and down season but has posted three top-20 finishes in his last eight starts, including a tsolo fifth at the Wells Fargo… Enters off a T11 in Minnesota.

2. Emiliano Grillo

Emiliano Grillo plays his shot from the 3rd tee with his caddie during the third round of The 149th British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George’s in Sandwich, England on July 17, 2021. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS for AFP via Getty Images)

Argentinian is either atop of the leaderboard or missing a cut… Finished T9 here last year… Ranks 5th in Greens in Regulation among PGA Tour.

1. Branden Grace

Branden Grace plays his eagle from the bunker on the 17th hole during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve CC on Feb 28, 2021 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

At world No. 65 just missed the field for the WGC-FedEx St Jude event…Forced to WD last year due to COVID at halftime and just two points off the pace… Won the Puerto Rico Open earlier this year and enters off two top 10s in last four starts – both at elite events (T7 – US Open, 4th – Memorial)… Sits 55th in FedExCup race.

