Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Betty Reed Presents The Video For Latest Single “Misunderstood”

By Rebecca Haslam
popwrapped.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving created and earned herself considerable buzz – both from critics and music fans – with her 2020 track “Drunk On You”, Betty Reed is now gearing up for the release of her new EP, ‘Mistakes Made, Lessons Learned’, which drops on September 3rd. Prior to that however, having released its first single “Karma” earlier this year, she’s now further teasing the collection with new single “Misunderstood”, the video for which PopWrapped are delighted to premiere.

popwrapped.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty Reed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popwrapped
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Los Angeles, CAguitargirlmag.com

OLIVIA MORREALE PRESENTS “ANOTHER MOON” MUSIC VIDEO

Los Angeles-based artist and producer Olivia Morreale shares the music video for her single “Another Moon,” one of the tracks from her recently released ‘SPACE DREAMS’ EP. The music video premiered exclusively today on PopWrapped. The music video is the brainchild of Olivia Morreale and filmmaker Amanda Prager. “This video...
Musicpopwrapped.com

AZRA Unveils The Video For New Single “Dirty”

Having grown up surrounded by and involved in musical theater, singing in the church choir and playing the piano, music and the arts are all but a lifeblood for AZRA and she is without question one heck of a talent. As an artist inspired by Freddie Mercury, Michael Jackson and Cher among others, since debuting on the scene back in 2019, she’s already been championed by the likes of LA Weekly and Hollywood Life, and shared the stage with and delighted live audiences with her performances as support for Plain White T’s.
Musicpopwrapped.com

SOUNDR Presents Her New Single “Mania”

Mental health is something all of us should see and treat as a priority in our lives, and the ongoing pandemic has seen millions of people address their own on a level never seen before. SOUNDR – real name Katherine Thomas – is not afraid to speak out about her own struggles, as highlighted on her latest single “Mania”, which PopWrapped are delighted to premiere.
Traffic AccidentsBBC

Red Dress song: Divisive pop video 'did what it set out to do'

A student whose pop video has garnered thousands of critical comments online says she has accomplished what she set out to do. Sarah Brand's song Red Dress has more than half a million hits on YouTube, but much of the feedback has centred on making fun of the track or debating whether it is an elaborate hoax.
Celebritieshiphop-n-more.com

Tyga Shares Latest Single & Music Video For ‘Mrs. Bubblegum’: Watch

It’s been a minute since Tyga released a full album, but he’s been dropping singles lately, including the summer song ‘Splash’ featuring Moneybagg Yo. The rapper teased some new music this week, sharing a clip of his new song ‘Mrs. Bubblegum’. Another summer banger, Tyga also shares the accompanying music...
Musicpopwrapped.com

Paige Beller Presents Her “Failed Attempts and Cigarettes” Video

As a talented multi-instrumentalist, Paige Beller has been making waves on the indie music scene for about a decade. Her music, created with drums, guitars, keys, synths and loops, often sounds more like that which is created by a full band rather than a solo artist, and adds a whole new impressive dimension and edge to every track she releases. Lyrically, her songs are honest and vulnerable, allowing her to connect on a more personal and intimate level with her growing fanbase. Today, PopWrapped are delighted to premiere the video for her latest single “Failed Attempts and Cigarettes.”
Musictheobelisk.net

Lamp of the Universe Premiere “Descendants” Single & Video

Please allow Lamp of the Universe a tidy five minutes to upend nearly everything we’ve learned about the band in its 20-plus years of existence. The one-man outfit conceived and steered in its entirety by Craig Williamson has never sounded more like a full group of musicians than it does on the new single “Descendants,” playing a heavy psychedelic rock and roll that’s even got backing vocals layered in! Is Williamson even alone here? I don’t know, but the sound of “Descendants” is far enough even from where he was on “Return as Light,” which premiered here in June, that it’s striking. That song had drums, had a rocking groove, but was still vocally in line with Lamp of the Universe‘s well established acid folk leanings. “Descendants” had me revisiting Arc of Ascent‘s 2017 LP, Realms of the Metaphysical (review here) and Datura‘s Visions for the Celestial (discussed here) to get a comparison point for Williamson‘s work in those groups.
Celebritiespopwrapped.com

Christina Jewell Shares New Single “Hallelujah”

A true multi-talented individual – she’s a singer, songwriter, actor, director and model – Christina Jewell is establishing herself as one to watch thanks to sharing with the world songs that, inspired by the likes of Sigrid and Taylor Swift, showcase dynamic production, dreamy synths and her smooth vocals. She’s also very hands on when in all aspects of her music career, taking charge both in front of the camera and behind it when it comes to creating her music videos, all of which convey her artistic vision.
Musicpopwrapped.com

Dondi Presents His New Album ‘Swim In Your Skin’

Philadelphia-based soul artist Dondi has been around music since he was a young boy. Having started out performing with the Philadelphia Musical Academy Boys Choir, after a stint in the army, he went onto become the frontman for the JellyRoll event band, who played huge venues including Madison Square Garden and at the White House. Fast forward twenty years and Dondi made the choice to step out on his own and became truly hands-on in all aspects of his music, from song-writing, producing and recording.
Chicago, ILundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Cloudtone Debuts New Video For Their Single “Juice”

Chicago art rock outfit Cloudtone debuted back in 2019 with a handful of singles, building buzz in their local scene with their distinctive combination of synth-laden melodies, spectral guitar tones, and dense polyrhythms. After sharing a new single, “Fullbreak,” last year, the band returned this year with “Juice,” a fresh take on the first song the band ever wrote together. Now the band is back again, this time with a video for “Juice,” premiering with Under the Radar.
Musicpopwrapped.com

Bellatrix Shares Her New Single “iPhone”

Since first making her mark on the music scene, Bellatrix has shared the stage with artists including Jarvis Cocker and Imogen Heap. She’s also been championed by the likes of Wonderland, Earmilk and 1883, and it’s not hard to see, hear or understand why. She’s an artist who has a gift for, and finds comfort and solace, in writing songs that reflect her life and her experiences. There’s a painful sort of undertone to her music, as is often the case with tracks that address life’s difficulties and challenges – Bellatrix opens up about being in an abusive relationship through her songs, including new single “iPhone” which PopWrapped are delighted to premiere – but there’s also something incredibly uplifting about them too.
Celebritiespopwrapped.com

Cassa Jackson Stuns On New Emotive Single “Learning How To Love”

After the tremendous success of her single “Parallel Universe” which racked up over a million streams, Cassa Jackson is back with the emotional and relatable “Learning How To Love.”. The track is a perfect pop ballad representing the chaos of love and seeing the light at the end of the...
Musicpopwrapped.com

Essy Unveils New Single “Young Hollywood”

By the time she hit double-digit age, Essy – real name Rachel Braig – had already taught herself to play piano and begun to write her own songs. Her talent and passion for music later saw her accepted into the prestigious song-writing programs at Berklee College of Music and New York University’s Steinhardt School.
Behind Viral Videostalesbuzz.com

TikTok Star Caitlyn Loane Dead At 19 – Watch Her Haunting Final Video

TikTok star Caitlyn Loane has died by suicide at the age of 19. The young social media celeb had grown her following by highlighting her career as a farmer in Australia; her account was dedicated to “Promoting Women in Agriculture.” Caitlyn had over 51,000 followers, and her videos showcasing her family’s Tasmanian farm often reached hundreds of thousands of views.
CelebritiesVulture

Yes, That’s Literally Daddy’s Birth Name. Please Stop Asking.

Thanks to the coronavirus, comedians are now trapped at home like the rest of us, so we decided that while we’re all self-isolating, we’d do something a little different from our usual “Follow Friday” column. Instead of interviewing up-and-coming comedians we love on Twitter, we’re going live on Instagram every week to check in with some of our favorite people in comedy to get a firsthand look at how they’re handling the pandemic. So welcome to our new version of the column, now titled “Follow (From a Safe Distance) Friday.”
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Bizarre way Wendy Williams reports on TikTok star’s death leaves internet stunned

A clip of Wendy Williams’ bizarre reporting of a TikTok star’s death has infuriated people on the web.In it, she grumbles extensively about how her follower count compares to Swavy - real name Matima Miller - and how she doesn’t use the video-sharing platform, before eventually discussing the fact that he had just been murdered.“I don’t take this lightly, but this is the most unhinged Wendy [Williams] moment ever,” one person wrote on Twitter.The clip begins with Wendy doing what she does — setting up her Hot Topics segment. “I have no idea who this person is. Neither does Norman....

Comments / 0

Community Policy