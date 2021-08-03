Betty Reed Presents The Video For Latest Single “Misunderstood”

Please allow Lamp of the Universe a tidy five minutes to upend nearly everything we’ve learned about the band in its 20-plus years of existence. The one-man outfit conceived and steered in its entirety by Craig Williamson has never sounded more like a full group of musicians than it does on the new single “Descendants,” playing a heavy psychedelic rock and roll that’s even got backing vocals layered in! Is Williamson even alone here? I don’t know, but the sound of “Descendants” is far enough even from where he was on “Return as Light,” which premiered here in June, that it’s striking. That song had drums, had a rocking groove, but was still vocally in line with Lamp of the Universe‘s well established acid folk leanings. “Descendants” had me revisiting Arc of Ascent‘s 2017 LP, Realms of the Metaphysical (review here) and Datura‘s Visions for the Celestial (discussed here) to get a comparison point for Williamson‘s work in those groups.