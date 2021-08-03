Betty Reed Presents The Video For Latest Single “Misunderstood”
Having created and earned herself considerable buzz – both from critics and music fans – with her 2020 track “Drunk On You”, Betty Reed is now gearing up for the release of her new EP, ‘Mistakes Made, Lessons Learned’, which drops on September 3rd. Prior to that however, having released its first single “Karma” earlier this year, she’s now further teasing the collection with new single “Misunderstood”, the video for which PopWrapped are delighted to premiere.popwrapped.com
