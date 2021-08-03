Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indian Lake, NY

12 Ways Indian Lake Supervisor Brian Wells Gets Historic Forever Wild Decision Wrong

By Zephyr
adirondackalmanack.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an op-ed run in the Albany Times Union on August 1, 2021 and in the Adirondack Almanack, Town of Indian Lake Supervisor Brian Wells got many things wrong about the recent historic forever wild court decision. He makes serious accusations, yet he twists, bends, and distorts reality to fit his narrative. The one thing that he got right was that “Class II Community Connector Snowmobile Trails” were struck down by New York’s highest court because they violated Article 14, Section 1, of the State Constitution, the forever wild clause.

www.adirondackalmanack.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blue Mountain Lake, NY
City
Newcomb, NY
City
Indian Lake, NY
City
Wells, NY
City
Long Lake, NY
City
Lake George, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Management#Ways Indian#The Albany Times Union#The Adirondack Almanack#The Forest Preserve#Snowmobile Focus Group#American#Unit Management#Dec Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy