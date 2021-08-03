Cancel
Colts’ QB Carson Wentz out 5-12 Weeks with Broken Foot

By Jack Balzer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to miss 5 to 12 weeks because a broken left foot. Coach Frank Reich made the announcement following his return to the practice field after missing all of last week's workouts because of a positive COVID-19 test. Reich says Wentz will have surgery to remove a piece of bone Monday afternoon. Reich says doctors found Wentz had broken the foot years ago, probably in high school, and that a piece of bone came loose when he hurt the foot last Thursday. For now, Indy plans to use Jacob Eason as the starter. Eason was a fourth-round draft pick in 2020 and has not appeared in an NFL game — regular season or preseason.

