NOTICE TO OIL & GAS OPERATORS : Jurisdiction at Oil & Gas Sites Where Infrastructure and Activities Subject to RRC Jurisdiction Are Part of a TPDES “Treatment Unit”
House Bill 2771 (86R) amended Section 26.131 of the Water Code so that the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality (TCEQ) “may issue permits for the discharge into waters in this state of produced water, hydrostatic test water, and gas plant effluent resulting from the activities described [in 26.131(a)].” The activities described in Section 26.131(a) of the Water Code are otherwise subject to the “sole responsibility” of the Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC).rrc.state.tx.us
