NOTICE TO OIL & GAS OPERATORS : Jurisdiction at Oil & Gas Sites Where Infrastructure and Activities Subject to RRC Jurisdiction Are Part of a TPDES “Treatment Unit”

The Texas oil and gas industry is strengthening after last year's downturn. That’s what the Texas Independent Producers & Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) President, Ed Longanecker, said in an organization statement which was sent to Rigzone on Wednesday. In the statement, Longanecker noted that recent figures released from TIPRO confirm upstream employment is “accelerating” and highlighted that more than 8,700 net jobs were added by the Texas upstream oil and gas sector during the first half of 2021, compared to the second half of last year.