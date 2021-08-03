Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington County, OR

Washington County Juvenile Drug Court Program Receives Grant Funding

washingtoncountyda.org
 2 days ago

HILLSBORO, Ore.- The Oregon Criminal Justice Commission recently awarded $424,080.20 in grant funding to the Washington County Keys to Success Juvenile Drug Treatment Court Program. This funding is provided by the 2021-2023 Criminal Justice Commission Specialty Grant Program. The Keys to Success Program is designed for justice-involved, medium to high-risk youth with significant drug and alcohol problems who, if left without proper support and interventions, are at risk to recidivate.

www.washingtoncountyda.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, OR
Government
City
Hillsboro, OR
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
County
Washington County, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juvenile Court#Juvenile Justice#Juveniles#Alcohol#Success Program#Ojjdp#The Juvenile Department#Latino Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

United Airlines mandates Covid-19 vaccines for all employees

New York (CNN Business) — United Airlines will join the growing list of companies that are requiring employees get vaccinated against Covid-19, the first major US airline to implement such a mandate. A United executive said it was not considering a similar rule for passengers, and that any such requirement...
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo impeachment inquiry nearing completion, chairman says

The chairman of the New York state committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday the panel’s probe is almost finished. “We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy