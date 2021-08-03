Washington County Juvenile Drug Court Program Receives Grant Funding

HILLSBORO, Ore.- The Oregon Criminal Justice Commission recently awarded $424,080.20 in grant funding to the Washington County Keys to Success Juvenile Drug Treatment Court Program. This funding is provided by the 2021-2023 Criminal Justice Commission Specialty Grant Program. The Keys to Success Program is designed for justice-involved, medium to high-risk youth with significant drug and alcohol problems who, if left without proper support and interventions, are at risk to recidivate.