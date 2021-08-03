Several Injured After Iceberg Wall At Titanic Museum Collapses

VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A lucky paraglider crashed into a tree and was able to untangle himself and climb down to the ground, Tuesday evening. Vallejo firefighters responded to the the report about the paraglider collision in the hills above Columbus Parkway. (Vallejo Fire Department) According to authorities, a rescue helicopter spotted the parachute in the dense treetops, but the pilot could not be seen. Rescuers on the ground soon discovered the lucky paraglider had survived and helped him retrieve his parachute. Authorities said they also gave him a ride back down the hill.