Big Cats & Mini Diorama

Cat Weaver is a freelance journalist, writing for clients in ad tech, marketing and the arts. Her bylines can be found largely in the field of contemporary art, where she has written for The Observer Art, Hyperallergic, Art Antiques and Design, and Gallery Intel, with articles that range from satirical primers on art-speak to art market trend reports and thought pieces about intellectual property issues in the art world. Off the page, Cat has worked to curate and produce shows that bring emerging artists into nontraditional show spaces, producing and curating exhibits in co-working spaces, nightclubs and private apartments.
Comments / 0