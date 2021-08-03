Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Tom McEwen’s sister on Olympic medals: ‘It’s what dreams are made of’

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29lI0Y_0bGcwmqU00
Event rider Tom McEwen arrives back at London Heathrow Airport (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)

Double Olympic medal winner Tom McEwen’s family went “far more crazy” than he did following his eventing success in Japan, according to his sister.

Ella McEwen 27, watched early stages of her older brother’s bid for glory over the weekend with friends at her home in London, complete with blow-up horse costumes, cocktails and “loads of cheering”.

It was a different story on Monday as she took in the denouement alongside her parents and some family friends in an atmosphere she described as “tense” but “amazing”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0709QS_0bGcwmqU00
(Ella McEwen)

But the celebrations truly began when it became clear McEwen had secured himself an individual medal.

“Because he’s so calm and together, Tom, and even after he went clear and he’d won an medal he was very calm, whereas at home we were all going far more crazy than he was,” Ms McEwen, an account manager, told PA

“But it was just surreal – it’s kind of what you think dreams are made and he went and did it, and did us all proud.”

In the end her brother, who was greeted by a welcome party as he arrived back at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday evening, won silver in the individual tournament aboard Toledo De Kerser and a gold in the team event with Oliver Townend and Laura Collett.

Ms McEwen, who was among those who met him at the airport, described the 30-year-old as “a very kind brother” who is “always looking out for you”.

She said she had an “enormous” sense of pride in what he had achieved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jt6Un_0bGcwmqU00
(Ella McEwen)

“When you see him standing on the podium and when you see him with the rest of Team GB with the anthem, words can’t describe that,” she said.

She added that she thought the success would “take a while to sink in” for her brother.

But she added: “It will mean the world – especially for all his friends that didn’t know what eventing was when he was at school and then suddenly they see him at the Olympics

“It’s what dreams are made of and makes all the hard work pay off.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

32K+
Followers
84K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Horse#Heathrow Airport#Double Olympic#Team Gb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Tokyo's Olympic Medals Are Made of 47 Tons of Recycled E-Waste

53 million tons. That's the amount of electronic waste (e-waste) produced globally every year. Recently, a company in England commissioned 'Mount Recyclmore' sculpted entirely out of e-waste to draw the attention of country heads attending the G7 meet. The host country of this year's Olympics, Japan, decided not only to use the platform to highlight the issue but also do something about it. To make this year's Olympic medals, they used tonnes of e-waste.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily News

Olympics gold medal diver Tom Daley reveals what he was knitting in those viral photos

Olympics diver Tom Daley, spotted knitting a poolside project in Tokyo on Sunday, has revealed what he was stitching in those viral images. The British gold medalist said in an Instagram story that he was carefully crafting a new sweater for a four-legged friend. “I don’t have a dog to show you what it’s going to look like on, but this is the dog jumper I was making,” he said in a video posted ...
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Mystery Solved! This Is What Tom Daley Was Knitting at the Tokyo Olympics

A man of many talents! Tom Daley shared what he’s been working on after he went viral for knitting in the Tokyo Olympics’ stands. “I made my friends some doggy jumpers! It is the cutest little pattern to follow by @knittingland ❤️ How cute do they all look?! I was making another one at the pool yesterday lol,” the diver, 27, wrote via his @madewithlovebytomdaley knitting Instagram account on Sunday, August 1. Alongside his caption, he shared some adorable photos of pups wearing his work.
Sportsthedailyreporter.com

Tokyo Olympics medal count: What country has the most medals at Summer Games? Here's the full list.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are officially underway, and so is the race to finish at the top of the medal count when the Games end on Aug. 8. There are 206 countries competing in Tokyo with over 11,000 athletes representing them. While there are enough medals for every country to hypothetically go home with one — 309 across 33 sports — many countries will go home without any hardware. In fact, there are 72 countries recognized by the International Olympic Committee who have never won an Olympic medal.
WorldPosted by
Teen Vogue

Great Britain’s Tom Daley Crocheted a Pouch for His Olympic Gold Medal

British diver Tom Daley has figured out an innovative way to keep his Olympic gold medal safe – and he has made it himself. Tom and diving partner Matty Lee scored the top prize for Team GB after achieving a near-perfect performance at the men's 10-meter synchronized platform diving finals, which took place on July 26. The victory was long-coveted for the British diver, who made his debut at the games 13 years ago in Beijing. And mow, he has revealed that, overnight in Tokyo, he took the chance to knit a small pouch to prevent the prized award from getting damaged.
SportsPosted by
newschain

In pictures: Tom Daley’s path to Olympic gold

Tom Daley has ended his long wait for an Olympic gold medal after winning the synchronised 10 metre platform with Matty Lee in Tokyo. Daley, 27, who won bronze at London 2012 and Rio 2016, is competing at his fourth Olympic Games after making his first appearance aged 14 at Beijing 2008.
Sports10NEWS

What does 4th place get at the Olympics? It's not a medal

TOKYO, Japan — As athletes score gold, silver and bronze in the Tokyo, Olympics, viewers can easily forget what happens to the other competitors who came up short in the competition. That's not to say the losing athletes were not in it to win it. For example, German swimmer Florian...
Swimming & SurfingBBC

Tom Daley: The boy with the Olympic dream that came true

The young boy facing the camera spoke with a smile, but everyone could see the steeliness in his eyes. "I want to get to the Olympics and win a gold medal," Tom Daley told the BBC in 2005. He was holding a picture he'd made - a drawing of himself doing a handstand on the 10m diving platform at the London Games, then still seven years away.
SportsSkySports

Tokyo Olympics: Tom Pidcock wins Olympic gold medal in men's mountain bike cross country

Tom Pidcock took Great Britain's Olympic gold medal tally to three on Day Three of the Tokyo Games, winning the men's mountain bike cross country. The 21-year-old crossed the finish line at the Izu Mountain Bike Course draped in a Union flag after a brilliant ride on his Olympic debut and just half an hour after Tom Daley and Matty Lee added a second gold of the day.
SportsPosted by
The US Sun

What are the Tokyo 2020 medals made of?

THE Olympic medals is one of the highest awards an athlete can win. Most Olympians are seen biting their medals following their historic wins. For the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the medals were designed by Junichi Kawanishi, the director of the Japan Sign Design Association and the Osaka Design Society. From...

Comments / 0

Community Policy