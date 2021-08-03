Cancel
Video Games

Two More Street Fighter Characters Are Dropping Into Fortnite Soon UPDATED

By John Carson
Game Informer Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article[UPDATE]: 5:31 p.m. Central 8/3/2021 – During the Street Fighter V Summer Update stream, Cammy and Guile were announced to be the new Street Fighter representatives in Fortnite. These new skins will be released on August 7. According to a tweet from Fortnite’s account today, it looks like Street Fighter’s...

