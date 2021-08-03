Two More Street Fighter Characters Are Dropping Into Fortnite Soon UPDATED

Today during a special Street Fighter livestream, Capcom revealed Luke as their last DLC character for Street Fighter V. In case you think that name doesn't ring a bell, don't worry about it, because it shouldn't. This is an entirely new character being introduced to the series with a unique backstory and not a remake of any previous character. The company didn't really reveal much of his backstory, other than they said this character would be a glimpse into the future of the franchise. So whatever they got cooking for the eventual release of Street Fighter VI, Luke is going to be a part of it. So far we can see that he's not just a regular fighter with some weird outfit, he appears to be an American kickboxer, making him a fast-paced character who is quick to strike. You can check out a trailer of him below as he will be released into the game this November.