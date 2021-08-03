Best Buy Insignia F50 Fire TV series launch with Amazon

The retail powerhouse team-up between Best Buy and Amazon continues with a new line of Insignia-branded smart TV sets. These newest sets will launch later this year alongside Best Buy Toshiba-branded Fire TVs with features that are ever-so-slightly better than their predecessors. The Insignia F50 Series Fire TVs are the first of the line branded with “Fire TV” instead of “Fire TV Edition” – and that could be an important distinction in the coming years.

At the moment, neither Best Buy nor Amazon have revealed full specifications for the Insignia F50 Series Fire TV lineup. They have revealed that the TV sets in the series will use quantum dot technology in 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision HDR, and DTS Virtual-X speaker technology. They also have narrower bezels than sets that’ve been released in the past.

Amazon and Best Buy are leveraging their strengths against brands that aren’t part of the collaboration in order to become dominant in the smart TV market. For example with this new set of television units, customers will be able to order Toshiba and Insignia brand Fire TV units on Amazon and pick up their order at a local Best Buy store. Per the latest release, this Amazon / Best Buy buy-and-pick up collaboration allows the consumer to pick up their order “within the hour.”

In the press release we’re reminded of the multiyear deal signed between Amazon and Best Buy back in April of 2018. “Our goal is to enrich the lives of our customers by offering them the very best products and services, whether they come to us online, visit our stores, or invite us into their homes,” said Best Buy chairman and CEO Hubert Joly back at the start of this team-up.

Stay tuned as we get closer to the launch of these sets, and see whether they’re able to stand up to the competition in smart TV embedded tech sets from all angles.