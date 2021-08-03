Cancel
Bronx DA Darcel Clark, Manhattan DA Cy Vance Jr. and NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea Announce Charges Against Gang Members for 2 Innocent Bystander Shootings, Stealing from 10 Rideshare Drivers, $300k Theft of Pandemic Relief Funds and Possessing 12 Guns

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefendants Charged in Bronx Car Dealership Shootout that Wounded Man Shielding His Children, and in Shooting that Wounded Woman Walking on Street. Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. and New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea today announced that alleged members of the “20-30” crew, AKA “30 Block,” have been charged in Manhattan and the Bronx for financial crimes and violence. Eight defendants are indicted in the Bronx on 155 counts, including Conspiracy to Commit Murder. In Manhattan, five of those defendants are charged in a complaint with sophisticated thievery that targeted Uber and Lyft drivers as well as state unemployment funds, netting them hundreds of thousands of dollars.

