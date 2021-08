Science has repeatedly reinforced the notion that the foods we eat have a major impact on our physical health, but now sound mental health from diet is playing a part. For example, research reveals that for every 150 kcal of sugar consumed per person daily — which is roughly the amount of sugar in one can of soda — the prevalence of diabetes in that population increases 1.1%. Diabetes, according to the American Diabetes Association, subtracts from a person’s sound mental health by adding a later of anxiety, which can also result in anger, depression, or denial of illness.