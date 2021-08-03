SCI-Fayette inmate charged with assault

An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Fayette was charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly beat another inmate on July 28. Authorities said Austin Scott Williams, 27, originally of Leechburg, was talking with inmate Matthew Vantine in a day room at the facility, when Vantine got up and started walking away from Williams. State Department of Corrections investigators said Williams charged at Vantine and tackled him to the ground, punching him.