Audiences and performers sorely missed last summer’s Vail Dance Festival, so Friday night’s enthusiastic return was no surprise. New York City Ballet (NYCB), American Ballet Theatre and BalletX joined favorites like Lil Buck in the opening night celebration at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. Even the heavy rain just before the show didn’t stop lawn fans from filling the hill, albeit under a hardy cover of umbrellas and tarps. In fact, the weather added to the already stunning natural background of the amphitheater, as an impromptu rain waterfall, lit in blue, streamed down from the back of the roof.