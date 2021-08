Diddy has revealed the name of his next album, Off the Grid Vol. 1, scheduled for release on September 24th. “Welcome to the Love Era!” the rapper and music mogul also known as Sean Combs wrote on Instagram, in what appeared to be a callback to when he briefly went by the name “Brother Love.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOVE (@diddy) The album marks Diddy’s first major music release in nearly two years, following his contribution to the Ozuna and DJ Snake single “Eres Top,” a riff on Diddy’s own 2002 track “I Need a Girl (Part...