7 Fun things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Aug. 5-8

Celebrate Hotel Vegas & The Volstead’s 10.5 Year Anniversary. Kicking off Thursday at 5 p.m. and extending until Saturday, Hotel Vegas and The Volstead Lounge’s anniversary party will feature music (such as Christian Bland & The Revelators, as well as Nolan Potter’s Nighttime Band), live screen-painting, free giveaways, and more. Don’t miss happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m. each day and come hungry—food specials will be available for purchase. Get your tickets here. Thursday-Saturday, 1502 E. Sixth St.