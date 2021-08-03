Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hennepin County, MN

Hennepin County to require masks for everyone in county buildings

By Joe Hiti
Posted by 
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 2 days ago

Hennepin County is once again mandating masks in county buildings for all county employees starting on Wednesday morning. Administrator David Hough made the announcement to the county board on Tuesday.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
County
Hennepin County, MN
Hennepin County, MN
Health
Hennepin County, MN
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Cdc#Target
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Barron County, WInews-shield.com

Public Health advises all to wear masks as Delta variant leads to increase in infections

Because of new information on the Delta variant, the CDC has updated the guidance on wearing masks. The new guidance says that both vaccinated and unvaccinated people should wear masks in places that are experiencing “substantial” or “high” levels of community transmission. The map that shows these areas can be found at: https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.
Wisconsin StateWISN

COVID-19 transmission levels in Wisconsin by county

MILWAUKEE — Residents in a handful of Wisconsin counties are being urged to wear masks again, regardless of vaccination status, due to transmission levels for COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines last to urge vaccinated people in certain areas of the country to resume wearing masks because of COVID-19.
Ramsey County, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Hennepin, Ramsey Counties To Reinstate Indoor Mask Policy

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Face coverings will again be required inside Hennepin and Ramsey county facilities. In separate announcements, officials from Hennepin and Ramsey counties announced that face coverings will again be required inside county buildings beginning Wednesday. In Hennepin County, it will apply to “all employees, volunteers and visitors ages five and up, regardless of vaccination status.” In June, the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners approved easing requirements for face coverings at most Ramsey County facilities as COVID-19 cases began dropping significantly and the positivity rate fell below the “caution” status. The decisions come as the Delta variant surges in the state and...
Linn County, IAcbs2iowa.com

Linn County Public Health Adopts CDC Guidance and Recommends Masks Indoors

LINN COUNTY, IA—August 3, 2021—Linn County Public Health (LCPH) is adopting updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) face-covering recommendations to protect against COVID-19 and the Delta variant. The CDC recommends that everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas with substantial and...
Rock County, WIWIFR

Rock Co. hits CDC’s highest COVID-19 community transmission level

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As more and more Wisconsin counties find themselves among the locations where federal health agencies recommend people wear masks indoors, Rock Co. crossed the threshold into the most severe category. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest COVID-19 community transmission map Tuesday showed...
Prince George's County, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Prince George’s County Reinstates Mask Requirement In County Buildings; Employees Must Be Vaccinated Or Undergo Regular Testing

LARGO, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County is reinstating COVID-19 protocols in its county buildings, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced Wednesday. County employees who are working in person will be required to be vaccinated or be tested regularly for COVID-19. Masks will be required in all county government buildings starting Friday, August 6 at 5:00 PM. “The new Delta variant is particularly concerning, and we are taking additional precautions in County Government to keep our employees safe at work,” said Alsobrooks. “The best way to protect yourself against COVID-19 is by getting vaccinated, so we continue to encourage everyone who has not gotten vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.” A timeline and policies for the employee vaccination policy is being drafted, officials said. On Monday, Anne Arundel County announced similar protocols.
Livingston County, MIwhmi.com

Local Health Department Recommends Return To Masks

The Livingston County Health Department is recommending that people mask up again. On Monday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated the COVID-19 transmission level in Livingston County to substantial - an increase from the previous level of moderate. With the new level of COVID-19 spread, the local Health Department and CDC recommend that all individuals wear masks in indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status.
King County, WAbothell-reporter.com

Details of 3 recent COVID-19 outbreaks in King County

The recent Delta-driven surge in COVID-19 cases affecting our region and nation is unfortunately not letting up. Over the last week, Public Health—Seattle & King County has reported an average of 318 new cases daily. That’s more than double the number of cases from just two weeks ago and nearly six times as many as a month ago.
Santa Clarita, CAsignalscv.com

County will require employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda Solis announced Wednesday night that she issued an executive order mandating that the county’s more than 100,000-person workforce must receive the COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 1. “As vaccinations continue at a pace slower than what is necessary to slow the spread, the...
Falls Church, VAFalls Church News-Press

F.C. Mulls Vaccine Options As Delta Variant Surges

Falls Church City Manager Wyatt Shields advised the F.C. City Council Monday night that he will recommend the City follow the lead of its much larger neighbor Fairfax County in terms of mitigation efforts to deter the Covid-19 virus, especially its more contagious and deadly Delta Variant that now constitutes over 90 percent of new infections in the U.S.
Louisiana StateWDSU

COVID-19 transmission levels in Louisiana by parish

NEW ORLEANS — Residents in Louisiana are being urged to wear masks again, regardless of vaccination status, due to transmission levels of COVID-19. Gov. John Bel Edwards reinstated the state's indoor mask mandate to lower community spread. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines to urge vaccinated...
Penobscot, MEBangor Daily News

3 more counties fall under CDC mask recommendations

Eight Maine counties are now seeing high enough coronavirus transmission that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends universal mask-wearing indoors, according to data released by the agency on Wednesday. Masks are now recommended indoors in Cumberland, Kennebec and Piscataquis counties. On Tuesday, five counties fell under masking...
Calhoun County, MIwtvbam.com

Calhoun County health officials support CDC COVID-19 recommendations

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Based on evidence regarding transmission of the COVID-19 Delta variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its guidance that states face coverings should be worn indoors in areas of substantial or high COVID-19 transmission. This week Calhoun County was categorized as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy