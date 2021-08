Jake Paul made a name for himself on Vine and YouTube, but it seems that the influencer turned boxer might be planning a move to Twitch sometime in the near future. Paul shared an image of himself on Twitter with a computer setup with three monitors, with the caption "should I start streaming?" Notably, one of the screens has Twitch on it, which could be an indication where he might plan to stream. It's unclear whether or not this is a definitive plan on Paul's part, or merely a passing consideration, but it seems like he's looking at his options, at the moment!