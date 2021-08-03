Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, MD

Federal Lawsuit on Gayles’ Closure of Private Schools Dismissed

mymcmedia.org
 2 days ago

On Aug. 3, 2020, six families enrolled in Montgomery County private schools filed a lawsuit against Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles to challenge his now-rescinded order to bar private schools from holding in-person classes last fall. Last week, U.S. District Judge George Hazel ruled the lawsuit is moot and the order did not violate any constitutional rights. The case was dismissed.

www.mymcmedia.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Government
Local
Maryland Education
Montgomery County, MD
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Lawsuit#Montgomery County Health#Catholic#Avalon School#Brookewood School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Educationusf.edu

Education Lawyer: Expect Legal Challenges Over DeSantis School Mask Order

A leading education lawyer said Monday that Gov. Ron DeSantis’s executive order banning school districts from requiring masks appears to violate the Florida Constitution and will likely lead to legal challenges as schools prepare to open next week amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. “The governor and the commissioner of...
EducationWKRG

DeSantis signs order withholding state funds from schools with mask mandates

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order Friday that effectively bans school systems from establishing mask mandates in response to rising COVID-19 cases. In a press conference Friday, DeSantis said his order would have the Florida Departments of Education and Department of Health create rules that...
Lynchburg, VAConnecticut Post

Lawsuit targeting transgender student policies dismissed

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by faith-based conservative groups challenging guidelines on the treatment of transgender students in public schools, ruling that the group lacked standing. Lynchburg Circuit Court Judge J. Frederick Watson, who dismissed the suit Tuesday, questioned whether suggested policies would...
Congress & Courtstribuneledgernews.com

Federal court rules against Newsom in school choice case

(The Center Square) – A mandate imposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom barring private school children from attending in-person classes is unconstitutional, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit has ruled. In July 2020, with no end in sight for Newsom’s color-coded lockdowns and a return to in-person instruction...
Sewickley, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Administrator Fired By Sewickley Academy Filing Federal Lawsuit Over Dismissal

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One of the administrators fired by Sewickley Academy is now filing a lawsuit against the school. Douglas Leek was the director of admissions and financial aid. Leek has filed a federal lawsuit that alleges his firing, and the firing of three other administrators violated their civil rights. “The suit alleges that that violates the Civil Rights Acts of 1866, which makes it illegal to discharge someone because of their race,” said Samuel Cordes, his attorney. “What we’re looking for is both reinstatement and damages, because they violated federal law.” Earlier this year, the school adopted a policy for diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Some parents alleged the policy was the school’s way of teaching critical race theory, which is a graduate-level collegiate subject, not taught in elementary, middle, or high schools. The school says the dismissals were research-driven and not tied to the teaching of racial history.
Educationthedesertreview.com

Ninth Circuit rules Newsom’s COVID closure of Private Schools Unconstitutional

SAN FRANCISCO–The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed and remanded, in part, a district court ruling erroneously upholding Governor Newsom’s closure of nearly 80% of schools across California on July 26. In doing so, the Ninth Circuit held that Governor Newsom’s COVID-19 order closing private schools violated parents’ Due Process...
Palatine, ILJournal & Topics

Former Palatine High School Teacher Files Federal Lawsuit

On behalf of a former Palatine High School social studies teacher, Judicial Watch, an American conservative activist group that files Freedom of Information Act lawsuits to investigate misconduct by government officials, filed a federal civil rights lawsuit this week after the teacher’s firing in July 2020 after she allegedly posted racial comments on her social media page.
Educationtennesseestar.com

In a Reversal, Gov. Ducey Tells Two School Districts Their Quarantine Policy for Unvaccinated Students is Illegal

An advisor for Governor Doug Ducey sent letters Wednesday to two Arizona school superintendents letting them know their policies of requiring unvaccinated students exposed to COVID-19 to quarantine is illegal. Education policy advisor Kaitlin Harrier told the superintendents of Peoria Unified School District and Catalina Foothills School District their policies violate a new law, HB 2898, which states, “A school district or charter school may not require a student or teacher to receive a vaccine for covid-19 or to wear a face covering to participate in in-person instruction.”
Mineola, TXktbb.com

Judge Jackson files motion to dismiss lawsuit

TYLER — 114th District Judge Reeve Jackson has filed a motion to dismiss a federal lawsuit against him over the “heartbeat bill” that Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law earlier this year. According to our news partner KETK, Jackson was named at the top of a lawsuit by abortion groups that seeks to strike down a law that restricts nearly all abortions in Texas after six weeks. The law was authored by State Sen. Bryan Hughes of Mineola. Hughes continues his strong defense of the law, also voicing support for Jackson — who, for his part, has deemed the lawsuit “frivolous.”
Arizona Statetucson.com

Arizona governor: Schools' mask mandates forcing students to violate state law

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey is taking verbal slaps at school districts that he contends are violating a law banning any requirement that students and staff wear masks. Press aide C.J. Karamargin said his boss believes the half-dozen districts, including Tucson Unified, that have chosen to defy what the governor claims is the law by saying they are protecting public health actually are grandstanding or engaged in feigned righteousness.

Comments / 0

Community Policy