Global Wellness Summit Will Focus on 2021 Theme: "A NEW New Era in Health & Wellness"

 4 days ago

MIAMI (PRWEB) August 03, 2021. The Global Wellness Summit (GWS), the foremost gathering of international leaders in the multitrillion-dollar global wellness economy, today announced that its 2021 conference, taking place in Boston, Massachusetts, from November 30 to December 3, will focus on the growing intersection between health and wellness. The theme for the 2021 Summit is “A NEW New Era in Health & Wellness.”

