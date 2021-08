Pokemon Unite landed on Nintendo Switch this week, allowing players to go head-to-head in 5v5 battles similar to those found in MOBAs like League of Legends or Dota 2. While Pokemon Unite is a good amount more casual than either of those games, picking the right Pokemon for the job is still an important thing to consider. You’ll need to purchase Pokemon with various forms of in-game currency before you can use them in battle, but Pokemon Unite does start you off with some freebies. Until August 31st, one of those freebies is the mythical Pokemon Zeraora.