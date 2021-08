As activewear sales increase, smaller brands are gaining more share in the market. Similarweb, which analyzes web traffic data, has published a report that highlights the 25 fastest-growing activewear brands, according to web traffic. The list ranks the brands according to quarter-over-quarter website traffic growth and is limited to websites with at least 10,000 monthly visitors. Footwear brands and retailers on the list included Skechers, Teva, JD Sports, Outdoor Voices, SportsShoes.com, Frogg Toggs and more. Overall, the data demonstrated that while smaller emerging activewear brands are winning over consumers, certain legacy brands that have adapted to shifting trends, such as Teva (+179%), Speedo...