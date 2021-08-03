ParentSquare Partners With Serent Capital for Significant Growth Investment

Cancel
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (PRWEB) August 03, 2021. ParentSquare Inc., provider of the premier unified school-to-home engagement platform for K-12, today announced it has received a significant investment from Serent Capital, a growth-focused firm that invests in technology and tech-enabled services companies. The investment will further accelerate ParentSquare’s growth plans, including introduction of new products and services and expansion into additional geographic markets.

