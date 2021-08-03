Cancel
Street League Skateboarding Returns to Live Competition Events with 2021 SLS Championship Tour Presented by Monster Energy

CORONA, Calif. (PRWEB) August 03, 2021. The world’s biggest street skate competition series is back! Monster Energy is proud to present the 2021 Street League Skateboarding (SLS) Championship Tour featuring three weekends of premier skateboarding competitions. After tour stops in Salt Lake City, Utah (August 27-28) and Miami, Florida (October 29-30), the action will culminate from November 13-14 with the official SLS Super Crown World Championship: Jacksonville.

