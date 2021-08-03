Cancel
Cumberland County, TN

Cumberland County football to host "Sports Fever" fundraiser this weekend

By Michael Lindsay
Crossville Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cumberland County Jet football booster club is putting on the "Sports Fever" fundraiser this weekend to benefit CCHS football featuring fun for all ages. Hosted at the Fairfield Glade Community Club this Saturday from 7-11 p.m., the event will feature an all-you-can-eat buffet serving brisket, ribs, chicken, sausage and sides along with iced tea, lemonade and water. A cash bar will be available to serve beer liquor, wine and sodas.

