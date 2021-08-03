Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

Vantagepoint AI On Tampa Bay Business Journal's Fast50 List Second Year In A Row

MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (PRWEB) August 03, 2021. The Tampa Bay Business Journal’s Fast50 award recognizes the fastest-growing companies in the Tampa area. The award is based on percentage of annual growth over a three-year period, recognizing companies that are privately held, locally owned, and headquartered in one of the seven Tampa area counties.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Wesley Chapel, FL
Tampa, FL
Business
City
Tampa, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast50 List#Vantagepoint Ai#Prweb#Fast50 Award#The Business Journal#A I#Llc#Cryptocurrencies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Tampa, FLwfla.com

LIST: $216M awarded to Tampa Bay restaurants from COVID relief funds

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s tourism industry is a main source of income in the state, and like many industries, it was hit hard by the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the relief programs passed by the federal government under Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the Restaurant...
Sarasota, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Fast 50 - Tampa Bay's Fastest-Growing Companies

Information on The List was supplied by individual companies and verified by the accounting firm RSM US LLP. In order to qualify, companies must be headquartered in the Tampa Bay area, privately-held and had revenue of at least $1 million in 2018 or $5 million in 2020. Local includes Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties.
Tampa, FLfox13news.com

Annual event highlighting Tampa Bay businesses begins

TAMPA, Fla. - Tuesday kicks off the third annual "727to813" celebration. The extravaganza highlights both sides of the bay, and the unique communities and businesses that make them so special. It all starts at one of Tampa’s restaurants, Counter Culture. Happy hour starts at 4 p.m. There’s a daily lineup...
Tampa, FLstpetecatalyst.com

Community Foundation of Tampa Bay creates Critical Needs List for nonprofits

Nonprofits in the Tampa Bay area now have somewhere to turn to when faced with an unexpected, immediate need critical to continuing their mission. The Community Foundation of Tampa Bay (CFTB) has recently launched its Critical Needs List to highlight imminent threats that affect a local nonprofit’s ability to serve the community. Critical needs are unbudgeted, unforeseen and time-sensitive needs that could significantly interfere with a nonprofit’s ability to provide vital services. The idea stems from CFTB’s original Nonprofit Needs List that originated in April 2020 in response to the pandemic and ended last April.
Tampa, FLAxios

Axios Tampa Bay

☔️ Mixed clouds and sun and scattered thunderstorms, with a high around 90. Rain: 40%. Sounds like: Gimme Shelter. 🥇 Situational awareness: Janie Reed, who is married to the Rays’ newest player, Jake Reed, takes on Japan with Team USA in the Olympic softball finals at 7am. Today's newsletter is...
EconomyMySanAntonio

Global Startup Hubs Where Innovation is Thriving

While Silicon Valley is the historic center of technological innovation, we’re now seeing the development of innovation hubs around the world. These hubs create a vibrant ecosystem for startup founders and an environment that encourages collaboration and information sharing among entrepreneurs, corporations and venture capital investors. The resulting surge in innovation does a great deal to boost a region’s economy and encourage the next generation of creative entrepreneurs.
TV & Videos995qyk.com

Tampa Bay’s Morning Krewe – On Demand – 8/6/21

J.R. told us a story this morning about his dad buying an item on Craigslist and what happened when he went to pick it up. The story ends with him leaving without the item, but it’s what happened when he went into the person’s house that is great. On today’s...
HealthMySanAntonio

NFP Forms Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Group, Aligning Specialized Expertise with the Dynamic Needs of Employers

Experienced team to provide OHS, loss control, organizational effectiveness and training services. NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant providing corporate benefits, property and casualty (P&C), retirement and individual solutions, today announced the formation of its Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Group. Establishing the OHS Group advances NFP’s efforts to deliver the specialized expertise, capabilities and resources clients need to address complex risks across industries, products and programs.
Columbus, OHMySanAntonio

Component Hardware Group Announces New USA Distribution Center in Columbus, Ohio and New Corporate Headquarters in Matawan, New Jersey

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (PRWEB) August 06, 2021. Component Hardware Group, a global market leader of innovative design solutions and manufacturer of industrial components and assemblies in food service, healthcare, construction, commercial services and institutions, is pleased to announce that after 40 years of continued growth at their current Lakewood, NJ location, found that their business has outgrown the available warehouse space. As a result, Component Hardware Group is pleased to announce that effective September 1, 2021, they will be opening a new, state-of-the art, distribution center in Columbus, Ohio. The addition of this more geographically central location will reduce delivery times for a greater percentage of their USA customer base and will give Component Hardware Group the much-needed additional warehousing capacity to address the return of demand to their industry and their growing customer base.
New York City, NYMySanAntonio

PKF O'Connor Davies' Leslie Brown & Kathleen Mills Win 2021 NYSSCPA Emerging Leaders Award

Audit leaders recognized for positively impacting accounting field in annual “40 Under 40” listing. PKF O’Connor Davies, LLP, one of the nation’s largest accounting, tax, and advisory firms, is proud to announce that Leslie Brown and Kathleen Mills have each been named a 2021 Emerging Leader by the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants’ (NYSSCPA) “40 Under 40” listing. The annual award recognizes NYSSCPA members who have demonstrated leadership in their organizations, made significant professional achievements in the past year, and have gone above and beyond in giving back to their communities.
Houston, TXallfans.co

Astros announce partnership with Impact Networking

HOUSTON, TX – Impact Networking, LLC is the new Managed IT service provider of the Houston Astros. Today, the Astros and Impact Networking announced a new, multi-year partnership which will cover 2021-2025. “We are really excited about our relationship with Impact Networking,” said Matt Brand, Astros Senior Vice President, Revenue....
Women's HealthMySanAntonio

Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) Tampa Bay Physician, Shayne Plosker, M.D., Named to Tampa Magazines' 2021 Top Doctors for Infertility List

TAMPA, Fla. (PRWEB) August 04, 2021. Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) Tampa Bay is proud to announce that Shayne Plosker, M.D., has been named to the Tampa Magazine 2021 Top Doctors for Infertility list for the fifth time. With the votes in, Tampa Bay physicians chose 292 of their peers from 67 practice areas of medicine to compile the 2021 Top Doctors list.
Tampa, FL995qyk.com

You’ll Never Guess What’s In This Tampa Bay Vending Machine

You’ll never guess what’s in this Tampa Bay vending machine! Instead of grabbing a cold drink or candy bar, people can get steaks, burgers, and sausages. We love the choices that vending machines offer but this takes it to a new level!. The Boozy Pig on W. Cypress St. is...
Broward County, FLfortlauderdaleconnex.com

Air Pros USA Founder, Anthony Perera Named Honoree of South Florida Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 List

Davie, Fl – Florida entrepreneur, Anthony Perera, who founded Air Pros USA and Inspected.com has been named an honoree in the 2021 South Florida Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 Awards. The 2021 awards program recognizes 40 professionals under the age of 40 in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties for outstanding success in business and contributions to their communities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy