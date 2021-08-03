Cancel
Artificial stomach reveals fluid dynamics of food digestion

Science Daily
 6 days ago

Scientists have extensively studied how gastric juices in the stomach break down ingested food and other substances. However, less is known about how complex flow patterns and mechanical stresses in the stomach contribute to digestion. Researchers built a prototype of an artificial antrum to present a deeper understanding of how physical forces influence food digestion based on fluid dynamics. They reveal a classifying effect based on the breakup of liquid drops combined with transport phenomena.

