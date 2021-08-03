Florida man sentenced to 6 years for deadly Fort Myers DUI hit-and-run

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A Florida man was sentenced to six years and six months in prison after he was accused of killing a man in a drunk driving hit-and-run crash in 2018.

46-year-old Edgar Harris of Middleburg was charged with DUI manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a crash, according to court documents.

On August 11, 2018, one person died and another was in critical condition after a drunk driver crashed his truck into a car on US-41 then tried to get away.

Harris was driving south on US-41 towards the intersection of Daniels Parkway, troopers said.

Harris then crashed into the back of a car that was stopped at a traffic light, killing a passenger, identified as a 23-year-old Fort Myers man, Jairo Regalado.

Another passenger, 23-year-old Daniel Lozano of Fort Myers, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, according to law enforcement. The driver that Harris allegedly hit, 20-year-old Juan Regalado of Fort Myers, was not injured.

After the crash, Harris attempted to get away, but law enforcement eventually caught up to him near Andrea Lane and arrested him. Authorities said alcohol was a factor.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries and was arrested.