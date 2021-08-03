Dynamic QB Cade Klubnik in elite company, earns Picayune athlete of year nod
Perhaps it’s time to start chiseling out the Mount Rushmore of Westlake quarterbacks following a historic season from junior Cade Klubnik and the Chaps’ football team. The latest in a long line of star quarterbacks for Westlake, the Clemson pledge and 2021 Westlake Picayune's male athlete of the year threw for 3,495 yards and 35 touchdowns, ran for 583 yards and 15 touchdowns and earned the offensive MVP award after Westlake beat Southlake Carroll in the Class 6A Division I state title game. The win gave Westlake back-to-back state titles and the program’s first championship in the state’s division for the largest schools.www.statesman.com
