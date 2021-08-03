Cancel
Environment

Forest fire closes in on Turkish power station

By Mert Ozkan Tuvan Gumrukcu
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

MILAS, Turkey, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A forest fire moved closer to a coal-fired power station in southwestern Turkey on Tuesday evening and wildfires raged near southern resorts for a seventh day as firefighting planes from Spain and Croatia joined the battle to quell them.

Eleven fires were still blazing, fanned by strong winds, temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104°F), and low humidity, officials said. Plumes of black smoke rose from hillsides and forests near the coastal resorts of Bodrum and Marmaris.

"The situation is very serious. The flames have come to the edge of the thermal power plant," Muhammet Tokat, mayor of Milas to the east of the major resort Bodrum, said on Twitter.

He shared a video taken from a vessel at sea showing a fire blazing on a hillside under a night sky, a few hundred metres from the illuminated Kemerkoy power station and called for a plane or helicopter with night vision to be sent to the area.

Two firefighting planes from Spain and one from Croatia joined teams from Russia, Iran, Ukraine and Azerbaijan to battle blazes on Tuesday, after Turkey requested European support. read more

The mayors of the southern resort cities of Bodrum and Antalya have pleaded for more planes this week as the fires raged near Mediterranean and Aegean coasts.

A village near Milas was evacuated with flames engulfing houses and buildings, Reuters TV footage showed.

Opposition parties criticised President Tayyip Erdogan and his government for depleting firefighting resources over the years. Thousands also took to social media calling for Erdogan to step down, while others criticised the lack of resources and what they called inadequate preparations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oBFQw_0bGcpOkX00
Night sky turns orange as Turkey's wildfires rage on at the shores of Cokertme village near Bodrum, Turkey, August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

"To say it frankly, Turkey is not being managed," said Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP). "The government of the (presidential) palace has rendered our state incapable."

Responding to criticism that the government had rejected some offers of international help, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey had assessed many proposals, prioritising offers of planes and helicopters.

He said some countries, including France and Greece, rescinded their offers because of their own needs and fires. Israel's foreign ministry said it discussed the situation with Turkish officials but was told Turkey did not need assistance.

Turkey's radio and television watchdog RTUK told broadcasters on Tuesday that negative coverage of the fires could encourage "an atmosphere of chaos", harming the public's and firefighters' morale. It warned the media of the "harshest punishments" if they did not adhere to RTUK's principles.

The heatwave that has fuelled the fires came after months of exceptionally dry weather in Turkey's southwest, according to maps issued by meteorological authorities.

Data from the European Forest Fire Information Service showed there have been three times as many fires as usual this year, while the more than 136,000 hectares burnt in Turkey were three times the area burnt on average in an entire year.

Eight people have been killed in a total of 156 wildfires which have erupted in the last week. There were no reports of further casualties on Tuesday.

The government is investigating the cause of the fires, including possible arson. Authorities caught one person who tried to light a fire outside a military compound in the southwestern province of Denizli, the Defence Ministry said.

Since Wednesday, thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes and some tourists fled their hotels by boat or by road, although Tourism Minister Mehmet Ersoy said holidaymakers had returned within hours.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

EU scientists label Mediterranean a 'wildfire hotspot'

European Union scientists are labeling the Mediterranean a wildfire hot spot amid fires that are devastating Turkey and Greece. The European Union atmosphere monitor announced Wednesday the area has become a hot spot with thousands being evacuated from their homes, Reuters reported. Turkey is setting a record for the most...
EnvironmentPosted by
AFP

Fires rage across southern Europe, forcing hundreds to evacuate

Dozens of villages were evacuated in tourist hotspots in southern Turkey on Sunday as wildfires that have claimed eight lives raged for a fifth day, while blazes also hit Greece, Italy and Spain. Fanned by soaring temperatures and strong winds -- with experts saying that climate change increases both the frequency and intensity of such blazes -- this year's fire season has been significantly more destructive than the previous average, EU data shows. Turkey is suffering its worst fires in at least a decade with nearly 95,000 hectares (235,000 acres) burnt so far this year, compared with an average of 13,516 at the same point in the years between 2008 and 2020. A neighbourhood in the tourist city of Bodrum has been evacuated, CNN Turk broadcaster reported, as strong winds fanned flames from the nearby Milas district.
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

Turkish wildfire leaves charred home and ashes, as blazes spread

MANAVGAT, Turkey, July 31 (Reuters) - Days after a raging wildfire in southern Turkey drove his family from the home they lived in for four decades, Mehmet Demir returned on Saturday to discover a burnt-out building, charred belongings and ashes. Bedsprings, a ladder, metal chairs and some kitchenware were the...
EnvironmentPosted by
AFP

Deadly wildfire encircles Turkish power plant

Roaring blazes encircled a Turkish thermal power plant Tuesday and forced farmers to herd panicked cattle toward the sea, as wildfires that have killed eight people raged for a seventh day. "The fire happened in an instant," local farmer Mevlut Tarim said after managing to pull some of his panicked herd through pitch-black smoke and patches of burning turf encircling his farm.
Environmentraventribune.com

Turkey: Wildfire in Antalya – Violent fire

Severe wildfire in Turkey Severe wildfire in Turkey There was a great fire in the heart of Turkey. There are flames of a wildfire. A severe wildfire has broken out in the Turkish province of Antalya. Flaming flames spread throughout the city. Berlin / Manavkat. A severe wildfire has broken...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

In Turkey wildfire, birth of 'Miracle' goat defies deadly flames

MANAVGAT, Turkey, July 31 (Reuters) - When a wildfire spread to his village, Turkish farmer Sercan Bayat shouted at his cows to run from the flames and prayed for his own death rather than witness his animals perish. Seeing his animals threatened by the inferno -- a moment he captured...
EnvironmentUS News and World Report

Turkey: Homes Evacuated as Fire Rages Near Town

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Authorities evacuated homes in southern Turkey as a wildfire fanned by strong winds raged Wednesday through a forest area near the Mediterranean coastal town of Manavgat. Security forces helped move residents out of four neighborhoods in the town out of the fire's path as firefighters worked...
EnvironmentThe Independent

Turkish firefighters tackle flames engulfing forest after heatwave

Fires have been spreading across the country since Wednesday, burning down forests, encroaching on villages and tourist destinations and forcing people to evacuate. The death toll from wildfires raging on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast has risen to 6 on July 31 after two forest workers were killed. The Minister of Agriculture...
AgricultureThe Weather Channel

Three Killed as Nearly 60 Wildfires Break Out in Turkey (PHOTOS)

Wildfires in Turkey have left at least three dead and hospitalized at least 58 people this week. One of the fires broke out Wednesday near the Mediterranean coastal resort town of Manavgat, in Antalya province, and was largely contained by Thursday, according to Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli. Another fire started early Thursday, sweeping through the Akseki district about 30 miles north. The two fires killed at least three people, one of which was an 82-year-old man who died when fire consumed 80% of the homes in Akseki's Kepezbeleni neighborhood.
EnvironmentHawaii Tribune-Herald

Tourists, villagers flee as wildfires ravage Turkish resorts

MAZIKOY, Turkey — Wildfires raged near Turkey’s holiday beach destinations of Antalya and Mugla and in the surrounding countryside for a fifth day Sunday as the discovery of more bodies raised the death toll to eight while villagers lost their homes and animals. Residents and tourists fled the danger in small boats while the coast guard and two navy ships waited out at sea in case a bigger evacuation was needed.
AgriculturePosted by
UPI News

At least three dead as more than 50 forest fires erupt in Turkey

July 29 (UPI) -- At least three people died in Turkey on Thursday as officials said more than 50 forest fires were recorded in the country. An 82-year-old man was found dead during an evacuation of the Kepezbeleni district and 62 people were hospitalized in Antalya after inhaling smoke and sustaining burns from the blazes.
EnvironmentBBC

Turkey wildfires: People flee as blazes spread in Marmaris and Bodrum

Wildfires fuelled by high temperatures and gusts of wind are raging in south-western Turkey, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of villages in the region. Firefighters have been battling to control dozens of blazes - including ones in the coastal resort towns of Manavgat and Marmaris - while tourists in Bodrum were forced to flee hotels.
AgriculturePosted by
AFP

Turkey battles forest fires for fourth day

Fire crews tackled blazes for a fourth day as the number of people killed in forest fires sweeping through southern Turkey rose to six on Saturday, state media reported. The wildfires broke out on Wednesday and have since injured more than 300 and forced the evacuation of villages and hotels. The toll rose after the bodies of two workers who had been trying to put out the fires were found, state news agency Anadolu reported. The agency said another fire began on Saturday in the tourist city of Bodrum with other reports saying people had been evacuated from their homes and hotels.
EnvironmentPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Majority of Turkey wildfires under control, official says

ISTANBUL — (AP) — More than 100 wildfires have been brought under control in Turkey, according to officials Sunday. The Minister of Forestry and Agriculture, Bekir Pakdemirli, tweeted that five fires were continuing in the tourist destinations of Antalya and Mugla, while 107 fires were “under control.”. The fires in...
Accidentswashingtonnewsday.com

Forest fires rage near Turkish resorts, claiming the lives of four people.

Forest fires rage near Turkish resorts, claiming the lives of four people. Thousands of firemen battled massive fires sweeping over the Mediterranean vacation regions of Turkey’s southern coast on Thursday, killing four people and injuring more than 180. Officials have also initiated an investigation into the possibility that arson caused...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

Three dead as wildfires blaze on southern Turkish coast

MANAVGAT, Turkey, July 29 (Reuters) - Three people died in a forest fire in southern Turkey on Thursday where authorities were battling multiple blazes for a second day amid suspicions of arson, the country's AFAD disaster agency and the agriculture minister said. Dozens of villages as well as some hotels...

