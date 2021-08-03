Cancel
Westlake, TX

Wrestler Jocelyn Lass pins down Westlake Picayune female athlete of year award

Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJocelyn Lass may only weigh 110 pounds, but she’s no lightweight when it comes to making an impact on Westlake’s athletic program. The most decorated female wrestler in school history capped her third appearance at the Class 6A state meet with a third-place showing at 110 pounds. Lass, a junior, became the first female wrestler for Westlake to reach state since 2000 as a freshman in 2019, and now she’s the only female wrestler to make three appearances at the state meet.

