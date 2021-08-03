Activision Blizzard King workers form coalition, send joint letter to CEO

T-Mobile and Coca-Cola have decided to withdraw from sponsoring esports games organized by Activision Blizzard. The decision affected two titles - Call of Duty and Overwatch. Two weeks ago, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard. It was the result of an investigation, which, among other things, showed that female employees of the company were being sexually harassed. Since then, black clouds have been gathering over the American company. Now there is another complication. T-Mobile and Coca-Cola have decided to withdraw from sponsoring the company's esports competitions.