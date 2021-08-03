Activision Blizzard King workers form coalition, send joint letter to CEO
The ABK Workers Alliance criticizes Activision Blizzard’s choice of law firm. Employees of various Activision Blizzard studios have formed a coalition, called the ABK Workers Alliance, and filed a joint letter to CEO Bobby Kotick and leadership. In it, the group calls for the leadership team to address their response to the lawsuit, acknowledge the reality of working conditions at the company, and commit to “meaningful change.”www.destructoid.com
