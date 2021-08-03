Cancel
Labor Issues

Activision Blizzard King workers form coalition, send joint letter to CEO

By Eric Van Allen
Destructoid
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ABK Workers Alliance criticizes Activision Blizzard’s choice of law firm. Employees of various Activision Blizzard studios have formed a coalition, called the ABK Workers Alliance, and filed a joint letter to CEO Bobby Kotick and leadership. In it, the group calls for the leadership team to address their response to the lawsuit, acknowledge the reality of working conditions at the company, and commit to “meaningful change.”

Bobby Kotick
